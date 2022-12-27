Trivio, si rinnova la tradizionale accensione del Ceppo natalizio (#VIDEO)

di
redazione
-

Come ogni Natale si è rinnovata a Trivio la tradizionale accensione del ‘Ceppo Natalizio’.

‘Gliu’ foco alla Piazza’, acceso nella centrale piazza di Sant’Andrea con la solenne benedizione, brucerà fino al giorno dell’Epifania.


