VER Sud Pontino compie 40 anni, l’evento a Formia

di
redazione
-
Ver Sud Pontino

Appuntamento sabato 8 ottobre dalle ore 09.30 alla Tenda dell’Incontro di Gianola.

Si festeggia il 40esimo anniversario della Protezione Civile V.E.R. Sud Pontino.


