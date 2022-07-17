VIDEO – Fiamme continue: vasto incendio ai bordi dell’Appia

di
redazione
-

Proseguono gli incendi, in provincia di Latina. Tra cui uno di grandi dimensioni sviluppatosi ai bordi dell’Appia, nel tratto della statale a ridosso del centro abitato di Itri, con le fiamme arrivate proprio a ridosso della carreggiata.

VIDEO


