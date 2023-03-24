Gara ciclistica “Marcello Falcone”, come viene modificata la circolazione

Si svolge domenica la gara ciclistica “Marcello Falcone” a Gaeta. Per tale motivo tra le 9 e le 10 è prevista la sospensione temporanea della circolazione stradale sulla strada regionale Flacca con innesto in via Canzatora e uscita sulla via Appia direzione Itri per consentire il transito della gara ciclistica “XLVII GP Marcello Falcone”.

Il tratto interessato dalla gara deve essere libero da ogni ostacolo fisso/mobile. Si invita a prestare attenzione.

