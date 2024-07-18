Vinti a Fondi un milione di euro

di
redazione
-
Foto Archivio

A segno nel Lazio con il MillionDay una vincita da capogiro a Fondi.

Alle 13 del 18 luglio un  giocatore si è aggiudicato la vincita record di un milione di euro.


Indovinata la sequenza 11-18-20-22-27.

ARTICOLI CORRELATIDALLO STESSO AUTORE