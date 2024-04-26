FOTO – Lo spettacolo di Paolantoni all’Ariston

di
redazione
-

Lo scorso 23 aprile l’attore Francesco Paolantoni ha portato sul palco del teatro Ariston di Gaeta lo spettacolo “O Tello, o… Io”.

Per noi c’era il nostro Renato Olimpio che ha immortalato alcuni dei momenti salienti.


LA GALLERY

