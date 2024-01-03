Attesa a Formia per il concerto di Povia

di
redazione
-
Foto Olimpiopress

“Tutti i bambini del Golfo fanno…oh”, questo il titolo scelto per l’evento in programma venerdì a Formia e organizzato dal Comune e dalla Pro Loco.

Appuntamento, anche per il live del cantautore, venerdì 5 gennaio alle 17 in Largo Paone.


