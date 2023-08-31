“Bimbi al centro”, l’evento a Formia

Appuntamento importante venerdì 1 settembre a Formia presso la Villa Comunale Umberto I. 

Nell’ambito degli eventi dell’estate, si svolge l’inizia “Bimbi al centro”.


L’appuntamento è a partire dalle 18.30 con laboratori e spettacoli.

 

 