Guasto improvviso, interruzione idrica a Itri e parte di Fondi

di
redazione
-

Disagio improvviso sulla rete idrica per via di un guasto improvviso che ha interrotto il flusso in tutto il centro di Itri e a Fondi in via Monte Calvo.

I lavori di ripristino dovrebbero essere ultimati entro le 18.


