Covid in provincia: oggi 336 i nuovi casi

di
redazione
-

I numeri della pandemia in provincia di Latina evidenziano 336 nuovi casi complessivi a livello provinciale, zero decessi, 1 ricovero ospedaliero, 52 guariti e 224 dosi di vaccino somministrate.

I DETTAGLI NEL BOLLETTINO DELL’ASL


