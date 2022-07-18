Incendio alla centrale elettrica di Latina, intervengono i Vigili del Fuoco

di
redazione
-

Ha preso fuoco, nel pomeriggio di quest’oggi – lunedì 18 luglio – un componente della centrale elettrica di Latina in zona Le Ferriere.

Sul posto, chiamati a intervenire per domare le fiamme, i Vigili del Fuoco di Terracina.


ARTICOLI CORRELATIDALLO STESSO AUTORE