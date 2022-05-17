Tre auto in fiamme nella notte a Gaeta: erano parcheggiate sul lungomare (#VIDEO)

di
redazione
-

Incendio notturno, nel centro di Gaeta. Un rogo divampato che ha coinvolto tre automobili che si trovavano in sosta sul Lungomare Caboto.

Da chiarire e ancora al vaglio, le cause all’origine delle fiamme, probabilmente un episodio doloso.


ARTICOLI CORRELATIDALLO STESSO AUTORE